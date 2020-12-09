On Sanjay And Maheep Kapoor's 22nd Anniversary, Glimpses Of Their 'Fabulous Lives'

Maheep Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Highlights Sanjay and Maheep shared several throwback pictures on their anniversary

Sanjay accompanied his post with an ROFL caption

"So happy to get mobbed as your husband now," he wrote

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on their 22nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, made a trip down memory lane and updated their respective Instagram accounts with million-dollar throwback pictures. However, it is Sanjay Kapoor's caption for his anniversary-special post that cracked the Internet up. Making a reference to Maheep Kapoor's recently-released Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "Happy anniversary, Bollywood wife #22years. So happy to get mobbed as your husband now." LOL. Maheep shared a couple of throwback photos of herself and Sanjay Kapoor and simply captioned it: "Happy anniversary, husband #fabulouslives #22yrs." Check out their anniversary posts for each other here:

Here's brief information about Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives - it offers glimpses of Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey's celeb lifestyle. Neelam Kothari is a former actress while Seema Khan is a fashion designer and the wife of actor Sohail Khan. Bhavana Pandey is the wife of actor Chunky Pandey. The show also features Shah Rukh Khan, his interior designer wife Gauri Khan and Karan Johar.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep have two kids - daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Shanaya is planning to make a debut in Bollywood.

Sanjay Kapoor made his acting debut with the 1995 movie Prem, opposite newcomer Tabu. He went on to feature in films such as Raja (1995), Auzaar (1997), Mohabbat (1997) and Sirf Tum (1999). He has also featured in supporting roles in movies like Qayamat: City Under Threat (2003), Julie (2004), Luck By Chance (2009) and Shaandaar (2015).

The actor has also featured in a couple of web-series like The Gone Game, The Last Hour, Fashion Street and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.