Esha Deol And Ajay Devgn To Reunite For The Hindi Adaptation Of Luther

Esha Deol is all set to make her debut in the digital world in a web-series titled Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn after years. The duo have earlier co-starred in films like Yuva, LOC: Kargil, Cash, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Insanand Kaal, to name a few. Esha announced her association with the project with these words: "Happy to share with you all that I am returning in front of the arc lights opposite Ajay Devgn, who has been a fabulous co-star to me in many films, in the web series - Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Produced By Applause social and BBC Studios India. Coming on Disney+Hotstar."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn welcomed Ehsa Deol onboard and he tweeted: "Happy to share the news that Esha Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha."

Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2021

Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness will be the Hindi adaptation of the British drama series Luther, starring Idris Elba.

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, made her acting debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She went on to star in films like Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dhoom, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dus, No Entry, Shaadi No 1, Pyare Mohan, Ankahee, Just Married, Darling, Cash and Tell Me O Kkhuda. She was last seen in the short film Cakewalk.