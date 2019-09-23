Emmys 2019: Priyanka Chopra Is 'Twirling Through Life' In These Throwback Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra wasn't at the Emmys this year but she did have a couple of throwback pictures to share with her Instafam. The 37-year-old actress, whose sister-in-law Sophie Turner was a nominee for the first time, posted a picture and a clip of herself at the Emmys in 2017 and 2016, writing: "Twirling through life. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. As always, it was such a spectacular evening." For those who don't remember, the white feathered dress Priyanka wore to the Emmys in 2017 was by Balmain and the stunning red dress from 2016 was by Jason Wu.

Ahead of the Emmys, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Monday morning for India), Priyanka Chopra screenshotted some stills of Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark from Game Of Thrones, writing: "Good luck to our girl tonight." Sophie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress - Drama along with her GoT co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve, and Julia Garner of Ozark, who won the Emmy.

It's not clear if Priyanka Chopra received an invite to the Emmys this year - her network show Quantico ended last year after three seasons - but her schedule is packed in any case. She was at the Toronto festival recently promoting The Sky Is Pink after which she flew to Chicago for husband Nick Jonas' birthday and then to Milan for a Vogue event. Nick and the Jonas Brothers are currently on their Happiness Begins tour, which is why Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas wasn't at the Emmys either.

There's always next year.

Priyanka Chopra has The Sky Is Pink releasing on October 11. Her upcoming projects include a Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger.

