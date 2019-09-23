Emmys 2019 List Of Winners: Bill Hader wins Best Actor Comedy for Barry

Emmys 2019 List Of Winners: Bill Hader at Emmys 2019. ((Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Game Of Thrones made Emmys history by scoring 32 nominations Game Of Thrones has won 10 awards in technical categories The Emmy Awards are currently underway in Los Angeles

It's finally time for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with Bill Hader taking home the Best Actor - Comedy award for Barry. The awards are currently underway in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre where HBO's popular drama series Game of Thrones is expected to make Emmys history. Game of Thrones, which wrapped with final season 8 earlier this year, received a record-breaking 32 nominations this year, beating the 25-year long record of NYPD Blue - it scored 26 nominations in 1994. So far, Game Of Throneshas won 10 awards in technical categories, handed out before the main gala.

Here's the list of winners in key categories at Emmys 2019:

Best Drama Series:

Best Comedy Series:

Best Variety Talk Show:

Best Limited Series:

Best Television Movie:

Best Actor - Comedy: Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actor - Drama:

Best Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Best Actress - Comedy:

Best Actress - Drama:

Best Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Supporting Actor - Comedy:

Best Supporting Actor - Drama:

Best Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress - Comedy:

Best Supporting Actress - Drama:

Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie:

Best Director - Comedy:

Best Director - Drama:

Best Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

(This list is being updated as the Emmys are announced)

