Done With Gucci Cruise Show, Alia Bhatt Is Back In Mumbai. See Her Airport Look

Alia Bhatt pictured at the airport.

After making a stunning appearance at the new Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno, Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai. She was spotted at Kalina airport on Tuesday afternoon. Several photos and videos from Alia Bhatt's stylish airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. The actress sported a white top teamed with a grey jacket and matching trousers. Alia accessorised her look with a Gucci sling bag and a cool pair of shades. She completed her look with black sliders. Alia Bhatt waved at the paps stationed there. She also posed for lensmen.

For the unversed, the Gucci event was held at the Tate Modern in London, where Gucci unveiled its latest collection. Dressed in a strapless bodycon midi dress, Alia looked stunning as ever. Her sleek tied tresses perfectly complemented her dewy makeup. The star-studded evening was hosted by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who welcomed celebrities from across the world to the Tate Modern, rolling out the Rosso Ancora red carpet. Among the attendees were Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, and Stray Kids' star Lee Know.

Several photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt is sitting alongside Demi Moore. Another snapshot captured her interacting with Thai actress Davika Hoorne. One of the viral images captures Alia Bhatt posing with South Korean actress Park Gyu-young.

ICYDK: This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at a Gucci Cruise show, following her debut in Seoul last year, where she impressed fans with her hand-heart gesture.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra.