The Internet On Alia Bhatt's Pics With Demi Moore And More At Gucci Show: 'Multiverse Of Madness'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: thalyonfilm)

Just a week after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt attended the new Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno. The event was held at the Tate Modern in London, where Gucci unveiled its latest collection. Dressed in a strapless bodycon midi dress, Alia Bhatt looked stunning as ever. Her sleek tied tresses perfectly complemented her dewy makeup. The star-studded evening was hosted by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, who welcomed celebrities from across the world to the Tate Modern, rolling out the Rosso Ancora red carpet.

Among the attendees were Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, and Stray Kids' star Lee Know.

Several photos and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt is sitting alongside Demi Moore. Another snapshot captured her interacting with Thai actress Davika Hoorne. One of the viral images captures Alia Bhatt posing with South Korean actress Park Gyu-young.

As soon as the photos went viral on the Internet, fans couldn't keep calm. A fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) "Alia Bhatt and Demi Moore's interaction omg."

Alia Bhatt and Demi Moore's interaction omg https://t.co/gv90Gmr0DC — s (@bhattsupremacy) May 14, 2024

While a fan wrote, "Pretty ladiesss alia bhatt and davika hoorne together at gucci cruise," another one said, "Multiverse of madness."

Pretty ladiesss alia bhatt and davika hoorne together at gucci cruise pic.twitter.com/oPk5Op19WE — aloo (@mashed_potato33) May 13, 2024

Another one commented, "Alia Bhatt and Demi Moore omg???"

alia bhatt and demi moore omg??? pic.twitter.com/Tjrkdd57qW — ✩ (@stayy4him) May 13, 2024

A tweet read, "The ultimate moment! The meeting of the three #Gucci ambassadors, #DavikaHoorne, #AliaBhatt and #ParkGyuyoung at the 2025 Cruise Collection show, all the way from London, England."

voguethailand: "The ultimate moment! The meeting of the three #Gucci ambassadors, #DavikaHoorne, #AliaBhatt and #ParkGyuyoung at the 2025 Cruise Collection show, all the way from London, England."



|| Gucci Cruise, 2024 pic.twitter.com/cj6iDhiHgB — Park Gyuyoung Daily (@gyuyoungdaily) May 14, 2024

ICYDK: This marks Alia Bhatt's second appearance at a Gucci Cruise show, following her debut in Seoul last year, where she impressed fans with her hand-heart gesture.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra.