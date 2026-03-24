Does <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Answer Those 8 <i>Dhurandhar</i> Questions?

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

It's been less than a week since Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, arrived in theatres. More than 'what' happens by the film's climax, Dhurandhar fans were waiting to see 'how' it happens and if the sequel answered all those questions it had left unanswered in part one.

While there is some clarity on those questions that kept fans buzzing for the last three months, Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar may have sparked new ones to keep audiences guessing until his next film hits cinemas.

Days before Dhurandhar 2 hit the screens, NDTV asked 8 Dhurandhar questions that the sequel must answer. Here's the verdict:

1. How Did Jaskirat Singh Rangi Become Hamza Ali Mazari?

Yes, we now exactly know how Jaskirat Singh Rangi became Hamza Ali Mazari. Dhurandhar 2 begins where Dhurandhar ends. The Sikh man who is dragged from his home by a group of men in Punjab's Pathankot is Jaskirat's father Arjun Singh, who was serving in the Indian Army. The hapless woman that we saw in the climax of Dhurandhar is Jaskirat's mother, Prabhneet Singh.

Jaskirat's father is relentlessly tortured and later hanged from a tree over a petty land dispute. But the tragedy with Jaskirat, who was gearing up to join the Indian Army like his forefathers, doesn't stop there. To avenge his family, our protagonist carefully hatches a plan and sets out on a mission to annihilate those who brought harm to his loved ones.

After killing 12 people, Jaskirat is sentenced to death row. Later, he is handpicked by Intelligence Bureau director Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), who, along with his colleague Sushant Bansal (Manav Gohil), transforms him into a killing machine ready to be dispatched to Pakistan's Lyari. Thus, Hamza Ali Mazari is born.

2. Is There A Connection Between Major Iqbal And Jaskirat Singh Rangi/ Hamza Ali Mazari?

While the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 shows ISI's Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) haunting Jaskirat, there is NO connection between the two. In fact, the sequel doesn't show those shots that we see in the trailer. Jakirat meets Major Iqbal as Hamza when he is deep undercover in Rehman Dakait's gang in Lyari.

Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) was Hamza's numero uno target in Dhurandhar. In the sequel, Major Iqbal becomes the main antagonist. If Dhurandhar had one long chase sequence with Hamza and Rehman Dakait, part two has another one, this time with Hamza and Major Iqbal. In Dhurandhar 2, Hamza unleashes his "wrath" on the Pakistani terror network, including Major Iqbal.

3. Will We See More Of Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar 2?

Yes, we do see Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, but very, very briefly. All those reports of the actor returning to reshoot some of the portions appear implausible now, looking at the character's screen time in the sequel.

Rehman Dakait gets some mention here and there in the film. Even the trailer shows a poster featuring Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch being torn apart and even burnt to a crisp.

We see Rehman Dakait's wife Ulfat (Saumya Tandon) and young son Faizal mourning him at his funeral. After his death, Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor) sees red, pledging to kill his brother's murderers. Does Uzair ever find out that it was Hamza/ Jaskirat who killed Rehman Dakait? No.

4. Who Is Bade Sahab?

Bade Sahab was a moniker in Dhurandhar. In Dhurandhar 2, we find out the face behind it. We now know that Dawood Ibrahim, played by an unrecognisable Danish Iqbal, is Bade Sahab. Dhurandhar 2's Dawood Ibrahim is old, withering, and bedridden with breathing issues.

Unlike his famous photos with the signature sunglasses in his heyday, Aditya Dhar's Dawood Ibrahim is fragile and almost bald, but not without his devil-may-care attitude. He is still planning and plotting about India's destruction even if it means from his deathbed.

Not only that, we also get to see what led to Bade Sahab's current health condition. Even though it's imagination (or, say wishful thinking), the 'backstory' of how Bade Sahab is rendered pretty much powerless, at least physically, is also quite a reveal in what is one of the biggest highlights of Dhurandhar 2.

5. Are Jaskirat Singh Rangi Of Uri: The Surgical Strike And Dhurandhar The Same Person?

No. This is a clear answer. If the viewer has watched both Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar 2, we see that the timelines of the two films intersect around the year 2016 when the terrorists attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

In Uri: The Surgical Strike, IAF officer Seerat Kaur (Kirti Kulhari) tells Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) that her husband Jaskirat Singh Rangi died in an ambush in the Naushera sector. Jaskirat Singh Rangi of Dhurandhar went 'missing' shortly after he was put on death row. He wanted to serve in the Indian Army but never completed his training. Given the facts and the timelines, the two Jaskirat Singh Rangis can't be the same.

6. Does Jaskirat Singh Rangi Survive In Dhurandhar 2?

Yes, Jaskirat lives. After he completes his mission in Lyari, weeding out several Pakistani terrorists responsible for innumerable attacks on Indian soil, Jaskirat is taken hostage by the Lyari taskforce and the ISI.

Ajay Sanyal pulls some strings from across the border and gets his best spy out of enemy territory. He is given a new identity, so Jaskirat is alive and also dead.

After Jaskirat reaches India, he goes back to his seniors and gives a handover about all he has found out during his 15-year undercover service as Hamza in Pakistan. After he is told he did "good" by Ajay Sanyal, Jaskirat escapes from the safehouse and goes to meet his family in Pathankot.

7. What is Yami Gautam's Role In Dhurandhar 2?

Yami Gautam has a brief cameo in Dhurandhar 2. In a key scene, the actor plays a nurse named 'Shazia Bano', a clever hat-tip to her character from the 2025 critically-acclaimed film Haq. We may or may never find out if Shazia Bano is the same R&AW agent Pallavi Sharma from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which marked Yami Gautam's first film with Aditya Dhar, who is now her husband.

8. Uri: The Surgical Strike - Dhurandhar - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - ?

If not characters, there are similarities of actors, names and taglines among Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Even before Dhurandhar 2 released, there were rumours that a third Dhurandhar is in the works.

A 'leaked' image from the so-called end credits of Dhurandhar 2 also went viral, claiming 'Dhurandhar: Mayhem' will hit the screens on June 4, 2026. Soon another image blazed the Internet, saying the third part is called 'Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter' and it will be released on June 14, 2026.

The rumours picked up steam when Aditya Dhar asked the viewers to not not leave their seats "until the credits have stopped rolling".

There were two post-credits scenes in Dhurandhar 2 but none of them hinted at a potential Dhurandhar follow-up. Will there be another film linking the three movies together? That's a question only Aditya Dhar can answer.

For now, both Dhurandhar films are in cinemas (part one also streaming on Netflix), and one can revisit Uri: The Surgical Strike on ZEE5 to find the many connections among the films.

Also Read | 'Trying To Get Dhurandhar 2 Tickets For Sunil Gavaskar': Rakesh Bedi Amid Box Office Success

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)