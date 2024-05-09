Disha Patani Is Getting Her Vitamin Sea Dose At The Beach. See Pics

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Bollywood actress Disha Patani always believes in keeping it real with fans. Whether it is her intense workout sessions before a shoot or a vacation after a gruelling work schedule, the actress offers glimpses of her life on social media. A case in point is the star's latest Instagram upload. Disha has proved, once again, that she is a true water baby by dropping a bunch of images of herself chilling by the pool and the beach. The actress is seen enjoying her time in the water. In one of the images, she is also seen enjoying a meal with her friends. In the caption, she wrote: “This week's only going to be photo dumps…” and needless to say, fans were thrilled. They flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

The aforementioned collection of images follows a previous album showcasing Disha Patani's beachside swim. In the pictures, Disha Patani, dressed in a red swimsuit, looks gorgeous as always. In the caption, the Yodha star simply dropped a flower emoji. In response, Disha's BFF, Mouni Roy wrote: “Ufff [fire emojis].” Krishna Jackie Shroff also dropped fire emojis.

Before that, Disha Patani shared a set of images of herself from what appeared to be a dinner date. Dressed in an animal print slip dress, the actress looked lovely. While Disha Patani skipped the caption, BFF Mouni Roy gushed, “Uffff… beautiful [heart emoji].”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha. At the trailer launch of the event, she revealed that she was discovered by filmmaker Karan Johar. She said: “If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn't have been here if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So, when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me." For context, Karan Johar has endured substantial backlash after being branded as the "torchbearer of nepotism" by Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan 5. This had ignited a storm of social media trolling, with several accusing him of promoting star kids within the industry.

Disha Patani will be seen next inKalki 2898 AD, Kanguva, and Welcome To The Jungle.









