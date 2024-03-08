Kalki 2898 AD: Just Prabhas And Disha Patani In Italy - Make This Viral, Internet

Kalki 2898 AD's production house shared this image. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

For all Prabhas fans, we have some exciting news waiting for your attention. The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their Italy diaries. The latest photo comes a day after the makers updated fans that the entire crew, including Prabhas and Disha Patani, are in Italy to shoot a song. In the latest picture, Prabhas and Disha can be seen posing against a beautiful beach location. As always, Prabhas looks dapper in his black puffer jacket and maroon cargo pants. Whereas, Disha, dressed in a red outfit, covered herself with a quilt. The caption read, “Windy Vibes”. Kalki 2898AD is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Disha Patani re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It was pretty windy.”

Before this, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD dropped a picture featuring Disha Patani and Prabhas sitting in an aircraft. The picture was jointly shared by Kalki 2898 AD and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies on Instagram. The caption read, “A Darling Pic…Italy Diaries ft. Prabhas and Disha Patani.”

Next, we get a glimpse of the entire crew posing on the runway at the Italy airport. Don't miss the aircraft in the background. Sharing the happy frame, the makers wrote, “Italy lo aata paata. Kalki 2898 AD,” which roughly translates to “song and dance in Italy.”

Back in January, Amitabh Bachchan announced the release date of Kalki 2898 AD by sharing a new poster of the film. The poster, which featured Prabhas, revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide on May 9. Along with the poster, the megastar wrote, "The story that ended 6,000 years ago. Begins May 9 2024. The future unfolds. Kalki 2898 AD" Take a look:

Prabhas also shared the same post and wrote, “The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024.”

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The actioner marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.