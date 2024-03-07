Viral: Prabhas And Disha Patani On A Plane To Italy For Kalki 2898 AD Shoot

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

Kalki 2898 AD makers have left fans excited ever since they announced the release date of the magnum opus in January this year. Now, with less than 2 months left for the film's release, the team has treated fans to a mighty update about the upcoming film, headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. FYI: Kalki 2898 AD also features Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. The official Instagram page of Kalki 2898 AD has shared a behind-the-scenes picture, which reveals that the entire crew has jetted off to Italy to shoot a song. The first picture, which features Disha Patani and Prabhas, was clicked on their flight to Italy. In the photo, Disha, dressed in an all-black casual look, can be seen clicking Prabhas, who is sitting in the front seat. The photo was shared as a joint post by the Instagram pages of Kalki 2898 AD and the production house Vyjayanthi Movies. The text along with the click read, “A Darling Pic…Italy Diaries ft. Prabhas and Disha Patani.”

Check out the click here:

That's not all. The official Instagram page of Kalki 2898 AD also shared a group picture of the entire crew as they landed in Italy. In the picture, the Kalki 2898 AD crew can be seen posing in front of an aircraft at the Italy airport. We could also spot Prabhas and Disha flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture, the Instagram page wrote, “Italy lo aata paata. Kalki 2898 AD,” which roughly translates to “song and dance in Italy.” Take a look at the Kalki 2898 AD group picture here:

As mentioned above, in January, Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster of the film and revealed that the film will hit theatres worldwide this year on May 9. The new poster of the Nag Ashwin directorial features Prabhas, who is dressed in sleek armour and sports a serious expression. Along with the poster the megastar wrote, "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD" Take a look:

Prabhas also shared the poster and wrote in the caption, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024."

Last year in July, the makers dropped the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers launched the teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con, which was attended by Prabhas, Nag Ashwin and Kamal Haasan. While Amitabh Bachchan joined the panel via video call, Deepika Padukone was not part of the event. Watch the teaser here:

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first project together. It is also the first time Prabhas will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.