Amitabh Bachchan Describes Kalki 2898 AD Role As A 'Challenge'

On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday earlier this week, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD had shared his character's first look from the film. Now, Big B has thanked the makers and described the role as a "challenge." Big B shared the poster on his Instagram profile on Thursday and he wrote, "My ever gratitude for this greeting to Vyjayanthi Movies and the challenge they have thrown towards me , as also their greetings for the 11th." The film veteran also shared the poster in his blog entry and he wrote, "The World of Cinema is bestowed with numerous tides in the realm of imagination... one imagination gets added each day to a think and thought that is in itself an entire Universe... a Universe that goes beyond the belief of reality and substantiality... yet gives ample reason and visual in its presentation and writing and in a perform that enables appreciation .. or not at times."

He added in his blog, "The beauty remains the same...the visions keep changing...Life relives in that hemisphere, a hemisphere that defies the realm that space exists in... stars , planets, black holes, galaxies and all...And the wonder and unanswered questions shall exist despite all that is being discovered in its landings and sittings and telescopic manifestations... not to forget the confirmed sitings (sic) of supposed UFO's by Flight operative Captains on aircraft .. a vision they are unable to fathom or decipher... And forever the talk that emanates is, we are not alone."

The teaser of Kalki 2898 - AD showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world. Check out the teaser of Kalki 2898 - AD here:

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.