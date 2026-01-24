Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Why He Missed Watching Sunny Deol's <i>Border</i> In Theatres: "Didn't Have The Money For It"

Border 2 has opened to an astounding Rs 30 crore on its first day in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The cast has been expressing their gratitude. Released yesterday, the film has been all over the Internet, as audiences are quite impressed.

Meanwhile, a video of Diljit Dosanjh has gone viral, in which he explains how he could not watch JP Dutta's 1997 film Border in theatres because he did not have enough money.

What's Happening

In a clip shared by his team, Diljit Dosanjh says, "I remember when the first Border came out-so many people around me went to watch it, but I couldn't because I didn't have the money for it. My family also didn't give me any money for it, but even they didn't have much, so how could they spare it? I really wanted to watch the film then. Little did I know that I would get the chance to be in the film one day."

Furthermore, speaking about his character, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, in Border 2, Diljit Dosanjh added, "Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon ji's character-what a wonderful character! If you have never read about him, some people know about him, but you should definitely read and understand his life."

Diljit Dosanjh's BTS Moments From Border 2

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from the film, becoming emotional in the process.

He wrote, "BORDER 2 tomorrow releasing worldwide. Bahut hard work kita sari team ne.. Baba bhaag lavey.. Anurag bai di 2 saalan di mehnat aa...NIRMAL JIT SINGH SEKHON is the only Indian Air Force officer who received the Param Vir Chakra."

He added, "Film vich mainu ona da kirdar karn da mauka mileya.. Mere lai maan wali gal aa.. Shukar."

About Border 2

Border 2 has become the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

For Sunny Deol, however, Gadar 2 remains his top opener and highest-grossing film, having earned Rs 686 crore worldwide.

Among Varun Dhawan's films, Dilwale (2015) continues to hold the record as his highest global grosser with Rs 388 crore.

The film also marks Varun Dhawan's first box office success since Bhediya (2023). For Ahan Shetty, who debuted with Tadap in 2021, this is his first successful theatrical release.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh in key roles.

