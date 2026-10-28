Dia Mirza Says She Never Charged Money For Public Service Campaigns: "No Idea Who Has Been Paid Hefty Amounts"

After the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over celebrities demanding money to participate in anti-pollution campaigns, Dia Mirza has come forward to address the issue. During a recent interview, the actor clarified that she has never charged any money for public service campaigns.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dia shared, “I have never charged any money for any public service campaigns. No idea who has been paid hefty amounts. The point is, celebrities are willing to work with civil society and governments if there is a priority to solve the very solvable issue of pollution. Every time we speak up against cracker use, we get attacked.”

Drawing instances from her efforts to decrease air pollution for over a decade, she said, “It is a sustained effort to draw attention to the pollution and solutions. If you check my Instagram status, you will see a daily update on AQI. UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) has made strategic efforts to mobilise and support efforts to combat air pollution. Something I have been a part of. The problem is government agencies don't coordinate and work together."

Dia's response came after the Bombay High Court said celebrities should not be paid with public money to participate in awareness campaigns. On Monday, during a hearing on Mumbai's rising air pollution and the use of firecrackers during Navratri, Justice Girish Kulkarni observed, “If celebrities are not willing to come forward for free, there is no need to approach them. If they charge a fee, it is a completely wrong approach. They have lived in this city and received a lot from it. If they feel a sense of belonging to the city, they must come forward to give something back. Do not waste public money on this.”

The bench also suggested approaching Marathi actors, if necessary, given that they agree to participate in the campaign without a fee.

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