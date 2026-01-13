<i>Dhurandhar's</i> Danish Pandor Breaks Silence On Film's Middle East Ban: "Viewers Are Intelligent Enough To Decide"

Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, is basking in the film's success. Despite his newfound stardom, the actor remains grounded and is not taking anything for granted.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Danish opened up about how the film industry is “unpredictable” and spoke about his post-Dhurandhar fame. The actor also shared his views on the movie's ban in the Middle East.

Speaking about showbiz, Danish said, “There were phases when I didn't have work for two-and-a-half or three years. You keep auditioning, keep hearing no, and at some point, you start questioning yourself. A hit film does not guarantee you better work. It gives you visibility, yes, but you still have to go out there and prove yourself again.”

According to him, Dhurandhar's Middle-Eastern ban is unwarranted because cinema is open to interpretation.

“Cinema is subjective. Dhurandhar is about storytelling and not about forcefully pushing a message on anyone. Viewers are intelligent enough to decide what they want to take from it. If you keep focusing on the negative aspects, you won't be able to move forward. You take what is good and move ahead with a pinch of salt,” he stated.

Danish, however, is not romanticising Dhurandhar's success. “When people love your performance, it feels very overwhelming. You feel grateful, but at the same time, it becomes a responsibility when you choose your next project. You have to live up to that love,” he told the media outlet.

“I still message people. That's part of the job. You cannot sit back and assume things will come to you. You can only control your effort; you can give one hundred per cent. The rest is not in your hands,” added Danish.

Additionally, Danish expressed his admiration for co-stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

For Ranveer Singh, he said, “Ranveer's a rare actor who allows others to shine. He's one of the most secure and selfless actors I've ever seen. His only focus is on how to lift the scene and make it better. He comes to set completely prepared, completely in character. You get inspired just watching him work.”

Speaking fondly about Akshaye Khanna, the actor revealed, “He's a man of very few words. He sits quietly, observes everything, and when the camera rolls, he transforms. That kind of silent preparation is very powerful. Watching him taught me how much acting is about listening and absorbing – an experience no acting school can give you.”

Dhurandhar, which premiered on December 5, 2025, has so far earned Rs 860.10 crore domestically.

