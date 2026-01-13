What <i>Dhurandhar</i> Vs <i>Toxic</i> Clash Will Be Like, Ram Gopal Varma Foretells In 'Dhuroxic' Post

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, has been running successfully in theatres even after a month of its release. The sequel will be released on March 19, 2026. On the same day, Yash's Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups will also hit the screens, as confirmed by the makers. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his take on the box office clash.

What Ram Gopal Varma Wrote in His Tweet

Taking to X, RGV wrote, "#Dhuroxic on March 19th will be the ultimate clash between ultra-realistic cinema and ultra-unrealistic cinema."

Explaining some characteristics of both films, the ace director added, "D is built on cause, leading to effect and consequence. It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations. The Characters act because they must, not because they will look cool. Believes the audience is intelligent whereas In T Style precedes logic. Violence exists to display attitude, not necessity. T assumes the audience wants stimulation, not emotional engagement like D."

He continued, "D respects grim reality. T sells fantasy dressed as seriousness. D unsettles. T tries to impress. D's Protagonist is human. He can fail, misjudge, bleed, age. His power is limited and contextual. T's Protagonist is born bulletproof. The story bends backwards to protect his "ultra cool factor". The world exists to worship him."

"D speaks in silence. T shouts. D Camera behaves like a witness. Frames are observational. Editing respects time, geography and narrative. T Camera behaves like a master. Slow motion bloats reality. Editing manufactures non existent intensity."

"#Dhuroxic on March 19th will answer many questions. Will the @AdityaDharFilms #Dhurandhar audience go back to still root for the same dark hero walking in slow motion? Will smoking in slow motion still equal depth of character? Will violence still be fine just for the sake of spectacle? Watching #Dhuroxic side by side on March 19th will be like being inside a war zone versus next to a fashion shoot," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.

"One is cinema that cuts into flesh. The other is cinema that poses for the camera. #Dhuroxic won't be just another clash; it'll be a collision between truth and styling. And possibly something bigger. #Dhuroxic could mark the beginning of the end of hero worship ushered in by the pan-India biggies from the south."

"#Dhuroxic can be a defining moment in cinema where the audience stop becoming devotees, and scoff at bulletproof masculinity, proving that they no longer want gods, but only relatable humans OR IT CAN BE VICE VERSA.. THAT ONLY GOD and AUDIENCE WILL KNOW. Let's find out on MARCH 19th the #Dhuroxic JUDGEMENT DAY," the director concluded his post.

The makers of Toxic recently released the teaser-trailer of the film, and it garnered significant buzz. Talking about Dhurandhar 2, the film will be released in five languages, unlike the first part, which was only released in Hindi.



