Dhanush's Bilingual film Sir Goes On Floors

Dhanush's bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri named Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil has been officially launched today in Hyderabad. Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter. "An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan," the makers wrote in a tweet. This film will mark Dhanush's entry in Telugu cinema under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri. Sir is the second Telugu movie of Samyuktha Menon after Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak. Check out Sithara Entertainments' post here:

The storyline of the film is based on social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film talks about a young man's struggle against the privatisation of education. Sir is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas.

The GV Prakash Kumar musical is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Samyuktha in the lead role. Dhanush's latest release was filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a special role. The actor has films like Karthick Naren's Tamil action thriller Maaran an actioner Thiruchitrambalam, his director-brother Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven and filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man, which marks his Hollywood debut.