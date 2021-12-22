Sara Ali Khan Or Sonam Kapoor, The 'Better Co-Star' Per Dhanush

Dhanush with Sara in Atrangi Re. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan are actively promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The co-stars recently appeared on Koffee Shots With Karan, where during the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Dhanush, who is a "better co-star" - Sara Ali Khan or Sonam Kapoor. The actor replied, "Sonam Kapoor." Reacting to which, Sara said, "Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper." Dhanush explained why he chose Sonam and said, "Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun that Sara brought on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and was very kind to me. I am very grateful for that."

Dhanush worked with Sonam Kapoor in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which marked his Bollywood debut. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also featured Abhay Deol and Swara Bhaskar.

During the show, Dhanush also added that he was initially a bit "worried" if Sara Ali Khan would be able to pull off the of Rinku in Atrangi Re. He said, "To be very honest, I was a little worried. It's such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, 'How many films has she done?' He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, 'Can she pull it off?'"

Atrangi Re is a highly-awaited project that was first announced in the beginning of 2020. Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

The film's shooting began in 2020. However, it was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns .During the film's shoot, actor Akshay Kumar and the film's director Aanand L Rai had contracted the virus due to which the film was delayed again. After much ado, the film will finally release on December 24 on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.