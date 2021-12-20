Atrangi Re Song Little Little: Akshay Kumar And Dhanush Dance-Off To Win Sara Ali Khan's Heart

Little Little: A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Atrangi Re have been releasing new songs week after week and they keep getting better. The latest track to be released from the film is Little Little and it is all things fun. The track has been sung by Dhanush and Hiral Viradia. It has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The track begins with a drunk Dhanush dancing in what appears to be a hostel. He is joined by Sara Ali Khan. Later in the video, Akshay Kumar joins the party with a dhol in his hand. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush dance their hearts out while Sara admires them.

Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai, sharing the track from the film, wrote in a tweet: "Total hai hum, total hai sab. Dhanush ke saath ab hum gaa rahe hai mast hokar." Earlier, her shared a teaser of the song and wrote: "Little Little. If there is love, there has to be madness."

Atrangi Re is a highly-awaited project that was first announced in the beginning of 2020. Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

The film's shooting began in 2020. However, it was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns .During the film's shoot, actor Akshay Kumar and the film's director Aanand L Rai had contracted the virus due to which the film was delayed again. After much ado, the film will finally release on December 24 on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. It will clash with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.