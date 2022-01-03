Inside Twinkle Khanna And Daughter Nitara's Maldives Diaries. See Pic

Twinkle Khanna posted this. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

On Monday, Twinkle Khanna shared a post with daughter Nitara on her Instagram handle. Twinkle shared a picture from her vacation trip to the Maldives. Sharing the post, the actor wrote: "She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay!" She also added hashtags like #Fing and #davidwalliams in her post.

On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a photo on his Instagram account where he can be seen along with Twinkle enjoying their vacation in Maldives. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote: "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride...Happy birthday Tina." Twinkle made her film debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Barsaat in 1995. In 2015, she released her first non-fiction book, MrsFunnybones which was declared as the bestseller, making Khanna India's highest-selling woman writer in that year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was a blockbuster hit in November. Now, the actor is all set to release his film upcoming film Prithviraj. The film features himself along with Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. The storyline of the film is based on the Rajput King, Prithviraj Chauhan and it is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and backed by Yash Raj Films.