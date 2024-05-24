Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Diaries - See New Shoot Pics

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, shared new photos from a shoot on her Instagram stories on Friday morning. In the photos, the actress is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow outfit. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

See the photos shared by Deepika Padukone. Just the actress being her usual stunning self:

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters. This year, Deepika attended the BAFTAs as one of the presenters.