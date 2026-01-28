Atlee Reveals The Audience Will See A Very "Different" Deepika Padukone In <i>AA22 x A6</i>: "She's My Lucky Charm"

AA22 x A6 is already one of the most anticipated projects in the industry. Allu Arjun is set to play four different characters in the film. In June 2025, the makers officially welcomed Deepika Padukone on board. Now, in a recent conversation, Atlee has called Deepika Padukone his "lucky charm."

What's Happening

In a conversation with India Today, Atlee said, "She's (Deepika Padukone) my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure."

He continued, "Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. I know it's no excuse, but we are equally excited. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it's done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum."

Background

Back in June last year, the makers of AA22 x A6 shared a clip that also offered a glimpse of Deepika's motion capture shoot, hinting at a character resembling a queen-seen riding a horse and wielding a sword.

The project has generated major buzz for its scale and ambition. It is being described as a one-of-a-kind film that aims to break new ground in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone's casting in Atlee's project came amid ongoing discussions about her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit. While there was never official confirmation of her involvement, reports claimed she was dropped due to creative differences and disagreements over work hours and remuneration.

An earlier announcement video released by Sun Pictures showcased some of the international talent working on the film and their reactions to the script. Well-known VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for his work on Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, "I just got done reading the script, and I have to say, my head is still spinning."

In the same clip, Allu Arjun was seen speaking to Mike Elizalde, President of Spectral Motion, asking for his feedback on the script. Elizalde responded, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy Award-winner Justin Raleigh, Artistic Director and CEO of Fractured FX, said, "Reading through it (the script), I'm very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential."

