Deepika Padukone With Baby Bump Spotted Outside Polling Station With Husband Ranveer Singh

Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted outside a polling station

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in Mumbai on Monday morning to exercise their voting rights. Soon-to-be parents were pictured outside a polling station after they were done casting their vote in the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in white shirt and light blue jeans. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's baby bump was visible in her loose shirt as she arrived to cast her vote. Deepika was seen holding her husband Ranveer's hand tightly as they walked towards the booth to cast their vote.

Take a look at some pictures from the morning:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted in Mumbai some weeks back. Several videos of the couple went viral on the Internet. In a clip, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen heading towards their car. But it turns out that soon-to-be-mom was in no mood to get clicked. We say this, as the video shows Deepika blocking the camera with her palm. The video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The note read, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a mischievous mood with fans as they get clicked in Mumbai recently.” It seems that the video has failed to win hearts online. A few fans, in the comments section, requested paps to maintain their privacy. A comment read, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?”

Another fan wrote: “DP (Deepika Padukone) doesn't seem happy to be papped! Respect her privacy!” Another commented, “Leave her alone during pregnancy. It's her wish to get photographed or not.”

Before this, a viral photo surfaced on Reddit featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the snapshot, Deepika's subtle baby bump was noticeable as the couple descended a staircase, despite the image being slightly blurred. Sharing the picture on Reddit, a fan captioned it, "In Deepika and Ranveer's recent picture, Deepika's tiny baby bump is quite visible." Needless to say, the internet also showered love on the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.