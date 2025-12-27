<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 22: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh's Film - Rs 700 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to hold a firm grip on the box office weeks after its release.

What's Happening

The film opened to around Rs 28 crore in India and has maintained strong momentum over the last three weeks.

As per the makers, Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller earned Rs 16.70 crore on its 22nd day in theatres, pushing its domestic total to Rs 685.50 crore.

The film has also crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

On its third Friday, Dhurandhar registered an overall occupancy of 28 per cent. Morning shows recorded 15 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows saw 32 per cent.

Evening screenings stood at 35 per cent, with night shows closing at 31 per cent.

Background

After surpassing the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2, the film is now closing in on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned approximately Rs 1055 crore globally.

Meanwhile, Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, released on December 25 but has failed to challenge Dhurandhar at the box office.

Ranveer Singh's film earned Rs 26 crore on Thursday and followed it up with around Rs 15 crore on Friday. In comparison, Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 7.75 crore on its opening day and, according to early estimates, about Rs 5 crore on Friday.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios and released in theatres on December 5.

The makers have already announced Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Since its release, Dhurandhar has continued to dominate the box office, with other releases, including Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, failing to make an impact. The latter is now set to re-release in January.

