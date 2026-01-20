Viral Pic: Ranveer Singh's Mom Flaunts Granddaughter Dua's Name In Mehendi At Family Function

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone embraced parenthood in 2024. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Singh Padukone, that year. Now, a picture of Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, proudly displaying Dua's name on her palm has gone viral on social media.

About Anju Bhavnani's Viral Pic

A photo widely shared on the fan pages of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shows Anju Bhavnani flaunting her granddaughter Dua's name written in henna on her hand. The picture appears to have been taken at a wedding ceremony.



Anju is seen wearing a lime green traditional outfit and smiling as she shows the mehendi design featuring Dua's name. Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Ranveer, he is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar. After six weeks in cinemas, the spy thriller continues its strong run at the box office. On its seventh Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore, taking its total collection in India to Rs 879.75 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 1,328.23 crore so far (Day 45).

According to figures shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar made Rs 218 crore in Week 1, Rs 261.5 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.3 crore in Week 3, and Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4. It added Rs 56.35 crore in Week 5 and collected Rs 28.95 crore in its sixth week.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in cinemas on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have also announced that a sequel will release on March 19 next year.



