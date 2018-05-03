Deepika Padukone's 'Jab Naina Met Bunny' Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Has The Internet Smitten

Deepika Padukone has a little 'Throwback Thursday' treat for us. The actress shared a throwback picture on Instagram with her Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor and captioned it "Jab Naina met Bunny...." In the picture, Deepika can be seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor at the Mijwan Fashion Show held recently. The duo were showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the fashion show. In April, the duo walked the ramp at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2018, photos of which had sent the internet into a meltdown. Ranbir and Deepika famously co-starred in 2013's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, several years after they dated for a brief while. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir played the role of Bunny while Naina was Deepika's character in the movie.
The picture garnered over 10 lakh 'likes' within just a few hours of being shared on Instagram. One of the comments read: "I really Iove this couple so very much. I wish they were together," while there were many who wanted them to collaborate for another film: "We'd love to have a movie 'When Naina met Bunny' made!'' wrote another fan.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat" which had immense success at the box office. The film also starred her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika Padukone is currently in New York, where she is expected to attend the MET Gala on May 7 after which she will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Sanju which is a biopic based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Ranjkumar Hirani, the film is scheduled for a June 29 release.