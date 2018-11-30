Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Siddhivinayak Temple After Mumbai Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside Siddhivinayak Temple.

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer got married earlier this month They visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with their families Deepika and Ranveer wore coordinated outfits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday. The couple made an appearance at the temple dressed in coordinated outfits. Ranveer was dressed in a kurta pyjama with matching Nehru jacket while Deepika opted for a long kurta with an embellished dupatta in the same colour as that of Ranveer's outfit. Deepika accessorised with heavy chand balis and bridal chooda, which stood out in her look. The couple was all smiles as they waved to their fans and posed for the shutterbugs. After darshan, Deepika and Ranveer's outfits had an additional saffron drape.

Take a look at photos of Deepika and Ranveer outside the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai:

The couple entered the temple premises amid high security.

Deepika and Ranveer's families also accompanied them to the temple. Deepika's father Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha, and Ranveer's father Jagjit Bhavnani along with his wife Anju and daughter Ritika were also photographed entering the temple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in an extremely private ceremony. The couple married as per Konkani rituals on November 14 followed by a Sindhi-style wedding on November 15.

They returned to Mumbai soon after the wedding and a few days later they travelled to Bengaluru for their first wedding reception. Deepika and Ranveer hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 while a second Mumbai reception has been scheduled for December 1 for their colleagues from the film industry.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" (in which they did not have scenes together).