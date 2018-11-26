'Monday Is Never Blue': Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Shares Pic Of Herself From Reception

Anisha from Deepika's Bengaluru reception (courtesy anishapadukone)

Highlights Anisha Padukone shared a photo from DeepVeer's Bengaluru reception "Monday is never blue," Anisha wrote for a photo of herself Anisha wore a blue Sabyasachi lehenga for the evening

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha welcomed Monday with a new photo of herself from Deepika and Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru reception. "Monday is never blue," Anisha wrote in the caption. Anisha Padukone, who wore a blue lehenga from the collections of Sabyasachi for the Bengaluru reception, shared more details of her look. For the reception, she had accessorised with traditional jewellery also from the shelves of Sabyasachi. In her post, Anisha credited make-up artiste Vardan Nayak and hair-stylist Latika Jathar for her look. Anisha Padukone's look was styled by Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, who also left an adorable comment on Anisha's picture. "Baby Padukone," she wrote.

Here's what Anisha Padukone shared from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception on November 21:

For the Bengaluru reception, the bride wore a saree gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone from Bengaluru based label Angadi Galleria. Deepika, whose look was styled by Sabyasachi, accessorised with a vintage choker from Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery collection. Ranveer Singh and his family members - father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani - wore matching Rohit Bal outfits.

Meanwhile, this is what Anisha Padukone had posted on her Instagram story on the evening after the Bengaluru reception.

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

After Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding in Italy, Anisha Padukone had changed her Instagram bio to "DeepVeerWale" and added two emoticons of a bride and a groom. Earlier, when the wedding festivities had just begun, Anisha had modified her Instagram bio to "Ladkiwale."

A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio. A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blockbuster party in Mumbai on Saturday. In pictures and videos on social media, the couple were spotted dancing and letting their hair down like no one's watching.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and November 15. The couple will host two wedding receptions in Mumbai - one on November 28 and the other on December 1.