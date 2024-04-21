Deepika Padukone Leaves Awww-Dorable Comment On Sister Anisha's Post

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: FilmyGlamour)

Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to shower love on her younger sister, golfer Anisha Padukone. Recently, Anisha uploaded a picture on Instagram, and the actress left an adorable comment under the post. She wrote, “And, I want to tell you so much…I love you.” Deepika also attached red hearts and a hug emoji to her comment. In the snap, Anisha can be seen in a casual and cool look, wearing a white tank top layered with a denim shirt. She is waving at the camera while flashing a million-dollar smile. In the caption, Anisha asked, “Hello, is it me you're looking for?”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February. Last month, in a chat with MyFitness on iDiva, Anisha Padukone shared her feelings about becoming an aunt. When asked how she feels about it, Anisha replied, “Great, great… first-time feeling." She was also questioned about who could spoil the child the most.

To this, Anisha answered, “Spoil? It's a tough one. I want to say Ranveer (Singh), but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there.” She also mentioned that she could end up “spoiling” Deepika's baby as well.

Anisha Padukone is often seen with the B-town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Last year, the trio attended the cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In a viral video, we could see Deepika engaged in a conversation with her sister and husband.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Up next, Deepika will appear in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.