World Cup Final: Deepika Padukone, Sister Anisha And Husband Ranveer Singh Spotted At India Vs Australia

Image shared on X . (Courtesy: sapphiirepixie)

As Team India battles it out with Australia at the much-awaited World Cup Final, a new video is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, we can see actress Deepika Padukone, her sister Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoying the match while standing at the stands at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium. The video starts with Ranveer Singh waving at his fans and blowing kisses to them. The camera then shifts to Deepika Padukone, as she is seen having a chat with her sister Anisha and husband Ranveer. Both the Padukone sisters can be spotted jerseys while Ranveer Singh completed his look with a cap.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha and dad Prakash Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as they flew out to Ahmedabad to watch the match. Take a look at their pictures from the airport below:

In another frame, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Abram, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoort were spotted sitting together and enjoying the match.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and AbRam Khan at the Cricket World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/9tYJ0HHSTm — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 19, 2023

Another video trending big on social media shows actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering for their respective husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul while being seated at the gallery.

See the video here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.