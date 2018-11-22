For Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Anisha Shares 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' Post

Anisha and Deepika Padukone are sister goals

Highlights Anisha tagged Deepika, Ranveer to a post on her Insta story Her post had a "rab ne bana di jodi" reference Deepika and Ranveer and back in Mumbai now

Restricted by a strict no-photos policy during Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities, Anisha Padukone made several interesting changes to her Instagram profile. And finally on Thursday, she shared something on her Instagram story. Well, it's not an inside photo from the Bengaluru reception but it's just the kind of things sisters would share. Zeroing in on a photo of an auto rickshaw, the poster on which reads: "Rab ne bana di jodi," Anisha tagged sister Deepika and jiju Ranveer, to say: "Mood". Rab ne bana di jodi indeed. While there's no way to ascertain if Anisha posted the story on her way back from the Bengaluru airport after dropping the newlyweds, it appears that she sure is missing them already.

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Ranveer and Deepika's first wedding reception concluded on Wednesday evening in Bengaluru. The newlyweds, along with the Bhavnanis, bid goodbye to Deepika's hometown to be back in the bay on Thursday evening. The couple wore coordinated outfits created by Sabyasachi.

Of Anisha Padukone's cute little Instagram updates, the last one was that she had changed her bio to "DeepVeerwale" along with two cute emoticons of a bride and a groom. Soon after the wedding festivities began, unable to post pictures from Italy, Anisha declared the she is a proud member of the "Ladkiwale" - that's what she had updated her Instagram bio with.

A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio. A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio.

The only two photos featuring Anisha from Deepika and Ranveer's official wedding album are the ones from the mehendi ceremony. In one of the photos, the couple were also joined by Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani, sister Ritika and Ranveer's mom-in-law Ujjala Padukone. Both the Padukones and the Bhavnanis wore Sabyasachi creations in pale green and pink for the function.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 and a party later on December 1. The couple had a dreamy destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and November 15.