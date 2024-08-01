Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dropped These Comments On Anisha Padukone's Post

Golfer Anisha Padukone shared a set of photos from her holiday in Prague. She captioned the post, "Life in Technicolor" and added the hashtags #travel #europe #summer. Deepika Padukone commented on the post, "Oho!Aha" and she added grinning face and kiss emojis. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also commented on his sister-in-law's post. He dropped a couple of heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis. Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis and raising hand emojis. Check out Anisha Padukone's post here:

Earlier, Anisha Padukone shared this post and she wrote, "Hello, is it me you're looking for?" Deepika Padukone commented, "And I want to tell you so much...I love you..."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.

Ranveer Singh's impressive line-up of films also includes Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The actor will also headline the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. The original Don released in 1978 and it featured Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role. Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. He will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's untitled film with Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal And Akshaye Khanna.