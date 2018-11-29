Ranveer Singh Was Ready To Get Married 3 Years Ago, He Was 'Waiting For Deepika Padukone To Be Ready'

A picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their Konkani wedding.

Highlights "I told her, 'The minute you say so, we'll do it'," said Ranveer Singh Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy earlier this month They started dating while filming Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh, who recently married actress Deepika Padukone in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, told Filmfare, "I've been ready (to get married) for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready." Ranveer Singh added: "I knew all too well that this is the woman I'm going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children. I've been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her, 'The minute you say so, we'll do it'." Deepika and Ranveer started dating while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela, their first film together. Ranveer told Filmfare, "Six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding ceremonies were held in Lake Como, Italy, away from the intrusion of Indian media. The couple requested their guests to not share images from the celebrations. Deepika and Ranveer released two pictures (one each from their two wedding ceremonies) on their respective social media pages soon after the functions concluded. More pictures - also from the pre-wedding celebrations - hit the Internet six days later.

When asked about the choice of venue, Ranveer told Filmfare: "Whatever she (Deepika Padukone) wished, I wanted her to have it. That's the first step in being the husband of the millennium. Whatever her vision of getting married, I wanted her to realise it. Whatever she wanted, it was done exactly in that manner. She deserves every bit of it. I too deserve happiness and my happiness comes from her happiness. It's that simple."

After their wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai and shortly after that they travelled to Bengaluru for their first wedding reception. On Wednesday, they hosted the first of their two Mumbai receptions. The second event is scheduled for December 1, where Bollywood celebs are expected to attend.