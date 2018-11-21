After Deepika Padukone's Wedding To Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon Shares A 'Secret'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding

Actress Raveena Tandon, who congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their wedding recently, revealed a "secret", which is from the time when the now married Deepika and Ranveer were dating. A couple of years ago, Deepika and Raveena were travelling on the same flight, when they had this conversation, in which the Bajirao Mastani actress revealed how Ranveer makes her feel. In her congratulatory tweet for the newlyweds, Raveena wrote: "Touch wood! So happy! Letting you in a secret, Ranveer Singh. On a long chatty flight with Deepika Padukone a couple of years ago, she said: 'Ranveer makes me feel I'm home.' I'll never forget those words and truly she looks like she's home. God bless you both."

Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said "Ranveer makes me feel I'm home " I'll never forget those words,and truly she looks like she's Home.Godbless you both https://t.co/ahSLnAmSIR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 20, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married after dating for six years. The couple had a Konkani wedding on Wednesday, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony on Thursday. The couple shared their first wedding pictures with their social media family after concluding the second wedding ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer's extremely private wedding took place in Italy's Lake Como, which was attended by their families and close friends. Soon after the photos were shared on social media, congratulatory messages poured in from the likes of Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in India over the weekend. At the airport, the couple were spotted wearing colour co-ordinated outfits by Sabyasachi - the couple's designated wedding couturier.

Deepika and Ranveer flew to Bengaluru - the actress' hometown - on Tuesday morning. They will host a wedding reception in the city tomorrow.

A Mumbai reception is scheduled for November 28, which is expected to be attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed Deepika and Ranveer in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat".