First Pics Of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh From Mumbai Reception. Couple Goals, Truly

First pics of Deepika and Ranveer from Mumbai reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just released the first photos from their Mumbai reception and oh boy, we must say that they are stunning. Wow is the word. As is tradition, the couple shared sets of two photos on their respective Instagram accounts - one is a close-up shot of the couple while the other offers a detailed look at their stunning outfits. For the reception on Wednesday, the newlyweds opted for coordinated outfits in cream. Deepika enhanced her draped look with a self-worked cape while we absolutely love Ranveer's footwear. Ranveer and Deepika have zeroed in on The Grand Hyatt as their Mumbai reception venue.

Here's how Ranveer and Deepika delighted us on Wednesday evening:

Ahead of the couple's appearance at the Mumbai reception on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a photo shared by designer Anamika Khanna from what appears to be her pre-wedding festivities. Ranveer Singh, whose upcoming film Simmba releases next month, was also spotted with a co-star at a dubbing studio.

Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh let their hair down at a party hosted by the groom's sister Ritika Bhavnani. Deepika wore a Sabyasachi outfit while Ranveer opted for a bold creation by Manish Arora. In pictures and videos on social media, the couple were seen dancing to popular Bollywood tracks at the party.

Ranveer and Deepika hosted the first wedding reception in Bengaluru on December 21, which was primarily hosted for Deepika's extended family. Deepika was stunning in a kanjeevaram saree from Bengaluru based label The House Of Angadi while Ranveer and the Bhavnanis wore matching Rohit Bal outfits.

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding was held at Italy's Lake Como, which was attended by only close friends and family. The couple are expected to host another party in Mumbai on December 1, just a day ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported wedding date.