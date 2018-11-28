New Pic Of Deepika Padukone From Wedding Festivities Shared By Designer - No, It's Not Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha and others (Courtesy anamikakhanna)

After Sabyasachi and The House Of Angadi, Deepika Padukone picked an outfit from the shelves of Anamika Khanna for one of her wedding functions. The designer shared an image of Deepika with her family on her Instagram page and used '#weddingfestivities' in the caption (now edited out) but she did not give away the details of event. In the picture, Deepika Padukone, dressed in an organza outfit, smiled as she hugged her family (in a very Hum Saath-Saath Hain style). Deepika's sister Anisha, dressed in a chikankari anarkali, looked pretty. Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in Italy earlier this month in the presence of their families and close friends. The couple is gearing up for their first Mumbai reception scheduled for November 28.

Anamika Khanna is the third designer Deepika Padukone opted for her wedding festivities, first being her favoured designer Sabyasachi. Deepika also wore a pure zari kanjeevaram saree in gold for the reception, which was a gift by her mother Ujjala Padukone from The House of Angadi. Deepika's orange and gold saree for the Konkani wedding was also from The House of Angadi.

Sabyasachi was the designated designer for both the Bhavnanis and Padukones for Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding ceremonies. Besides Sabyasachi, designer Rohit Bal's name cropped up for the first time during Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception in Bengaluru. Ranveer Singh picked a piece from designer Manish Arora's collections for the party hosted by his sister Ritika Bhavnani on Saturday. Deepika wore an embroidered lehenga from Sabyasachi's Kesribai Pannalal collection.

However, Sabyasachi was called out by a section of the Internet for initially passing off Deepika Padukone's Konkani wedding saree as his own. Sabyasachi, who had reworked sarees from The House Of Angadi for Deepika's Konkani wedding and Bengaluru reception, issued a statement later, giving due credit to the designer.

Earlier in the day, Sabyasachi shared two video showing how Deepika and Ranveer's outfits for the Sindhi-style wedding were created. Deepika's bridal lehenga and Ranveer's sherwani for the North Indian wedding was a part of Sabyasachi's 'India Revival Project.'

Take a look at the videos here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy on November 14 as per Konkani traditions and as per Sindhi rituals on November 15. Following the November 28 reception in Mumbai, the couple will host another grand reception party, which is expected to be attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood.