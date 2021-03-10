Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Dance Like Nobody's Watching. Need We Say More?

Ranveer and Deepika in a still from the video. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika posted a new dance video on Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer will soon co-star in '83

The video also features Ranveer Singh

Name a better trio than Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and their killer moves. We'll wait. Deepika Padukone, who frequently posts freshly brewed content on social media, added a video to her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The actress shared a video, in which she can be seen dancing with all her heart along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple can be seen dancing around in the goofy albeit super cute video. Also, let's just take a moment to appreciate Deepika and Ranveer's quirky outfits in the video. Tagging Ranveer Singh in the video, Deepika captioned the post: "Werk it baby." Within no time, the actress' post was flooded with lots of love from her Instafam.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile is a sheer delight and she frequently posts videos from her fun-filled dance sessions.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made three films together, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2013 film Ram-Leela, the period drama Bajirao Mastani and the 2018 film "Padmaavat". Ranveer Singh also made a cameo appearance as Deepika's groom in 2014 film Finding Fanny. They will also be seen together in '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win, which stars Ranveer as squad captain Kapil Dev, Deepika has a small role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.