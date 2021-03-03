Are You A Chocolate Lover Like Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone is a true chocolate lover and we can prove this. Well, actually the actress herself did. Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday, posted a video of herself savouring a bar of chocolate and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the video alone made us crave chocolates. In the clip, Deepika can be seen sitting on what appears to be an indoor swing and wearing a grey t-shirt, paired with purple trousers. She styled her hair in a bun. Her expressions while eating a chocolate bar is chocolate lovers everywhere. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it: "Send this to a chocolate lover..."

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone has begun interacting with her fans on social media in a new way. The actress posts videos of herself talking about her favourite movies, shows and her daily routine. In one of her recent posts, she likes to have "quiet mornings" and that she likes to "plan" her day-to-day activities. Speaking about her daily routine, she can be heard saying in a clip: "It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open."

Watch Deepika Padukone deciding on her "favourite show" during the lockdown:

ICYDK, Deepika also loves baking. See how happy baking makes her:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a project opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, lined up.