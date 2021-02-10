In Deepika Padukone And Bestie Hiteshi Mehta's Bake-Off, Friendship Won

A still from Deepika Padukone's video. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika posted a video from a bake-off session

"Take Off. Never put your finger in this," Deepika wrote

Deepika and Hiteshi have been friends since fourth grade

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry is all things sweet (we mean, literally). Remember the actress promised a bake-off video with her bestie Hiteshi Mehta? Well, she shared just that on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening and it is unarguably all things fun. To begin with, we loved the candid version of Deepika Padukone. Secondly, her friend Hiteshi spilled some beans about the actress, who she has been friends with since fourth grade. For instance, we didn't know that once upon a time, Deepika Padukone was obsessed with doing laundry and would force all her friends to give her clothes to wash. "Long story short, my friend and I decided to do a bake-off. This is my way of getting back at Hiteshi because she was a topper in school," Deepika said in the video.

Coming to the bake-off, the two friends decided to make some peanut butter cookies and going by the final results, seems like both Deepika and Hiteshi did a good job. Let's just say that in Deepika and Hiteshi's bake-off, friendship won. "Take Off. Never put your finger in this," Deepika Padukone captioned the post.

The "Padmaavat" actress had been teasing her fans with snippets from the bake-off. "Find a friend who can do garba to any music," she captioned one of the posts.

Deepika Padukone loves baking. During an Ask Me Session when the actress was asked about her favourite food that she makes herself, she said that she likes baking over cooking. "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I am more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength," said Deepika.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule ahead, with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of '83. She will also be seen in Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film and also has a film with Prabhas.