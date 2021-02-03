What Deepika Padukone Wrote In Birthday Wish For Sister Anisha

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone )

Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for sister Anisha arrived late on Tuesday night, marking just the perfect end to the celebrations. Anisha Padukone celebrated her 30th birthday on February 2, which ended with a sweet birthday greeting from her sister, actress Deepika Padukone. She zeroed in on an adorable selfie with Anisha and sent her a whole lot of love. Deepika's birthday wish for Anisha also doubled up as a thank-you note. Here's what we are talking about: "Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat." Referring to her younger sister as the "little one," Deepika added: "Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance... I love you!"

Here's how Deepika Padukone made Anisha's birthday all the more special:

While Anisha celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, Deepika blew out 35 candles on her birthday in January. Ranveer Singh wished Deepika with the cutest throwback ever and wrote: "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday." In another post, he described Deepika as "Biwi No 1." LOL.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer. Anisha Padukone heads The Live Love Laugh Foundation, set up by Deepika Padukone to help those battling mental health issues.