Inside Deepika Padukone's Birthday Bash With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Others

Fan clubs shared this picture. (Image courtesy: deepika.heartbeat)

Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday, concluded her special day with a fabulous party in Mumbai, pictures from which are now trending on social media. Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, invited close friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others to their party. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship in the past and the actor is currently dating Alia Bhatt. Going by the viral photos from the birthday bash (shared by several fan clubs), it appears that the dress code for the party was black. Deepika and Ranveer's style game was on point - she picked a baggy black sweater and leather pants for the celebrations while Ranveer Singh's OOTD was a white shirt, black sweater and blue jeans.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the party dressed in a black crop top and black jeans while Ranbir Kapoor accompanied her in a white shirt and black denims. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen also joined the couple. She was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. Alia-Ranbir rang in the New Year with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

Karan Johar, who will direct Ranveer Singh in new film Takht, came along with Ananya Panday to the party. While the filmmaker wore a printed red jacket for the occasion, Ananya was seen dressed in an all-white outfit. Deepika Padukone will co-star with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a Shakun Batra film.

Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter, was also there. The duo recently returned from their Maldives vacation.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in their 2019 hit Gully Boy, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, were also dressed in black outfits.

Deepika Padukone also celebrated her birthday with paparazzi. In one of the viral pictures shared by fan pages, she can be seen cutting a cake with them.

On Tuesday evenings, Ranveer Singh made his wife's birthday extra special by sharing these two super sweet posts for her, in one of which he called her "Biwi No 1." Cute, isn't it?

Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside her husband Ranveer in '83.