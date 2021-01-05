Deepika Padukone Has Been Adorable Since Birth. See Ranveer Singh's Pic For Proof

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone has been utterly adorable for the last 35 years. On the actress' big day - Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday - her husband Ranveer Singh shared the throwback of throwbacks in his birthday post for her. This caption accompanied a photo of Deepika as a smiling baby: "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!" The likes and comments shot up in minutes of Ranveer's posting the photo and it's easy to see why - The Dimpled One has been cute forever. Have a look at Ranveer's birthday-special post for Deepika Padukone:

On her newly-pristine Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a montage with the caption: "The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!"

Birthday wishes for Deepika Padukone were also shared by actors Prabhas, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and other stars. Alia Bhatt, who is dating Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, raised a toast to the birthday girl and "many many more random adventures together" in an Instagram Story - for context, Deepika, Alia, Ranveer, Ranbir (they are all great friends) and assorted family members rang in the new year while on a safari holiday in Ranthambhore.

The Ranthambhore trip provided Deepika with content for an Instagram post - just one of three that now exist on her account. Days ago, the actress alarmed fans by wiping her social media slate clean - turns out, she wanted to start afresh. Here's the collection of pictures from Ranthambore that Deepika shared later:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for several years and married in 2018 in Italy. Co-stars of films such as Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela, the couple will be seen together in the upcoming film '83 which stars Ranveer as cricket legend Kapil Dev. Deepika will appear as his wife Romi. In addition, Deepika is filming an untitled film by Shakun Batra and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.