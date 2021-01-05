To Deepika Padukone And 'More Random Adventures Together,' With Love From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared this photo of Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Birthday girl Deepika Padukone, 35 today, received a greeting on her special day from actress Alia Bhatt, with whom she just brought the new year in at a wildlife sanctuary. "Happy birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out. Here's to many many more random adventures together. Love you," Alia wrote in her Instagram stories. For those who don't know, Alia is dating Deepika's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor - and they are all great friends. They ushered 2021 in while on a safari holiday at Ranthambhore; the group of holidaymakers included Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh, and Alia and Ranbir with their respective families - among them, mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.

Here are some glimpses of what went down in Ranthambhore:

Just days ago, Deepika alarmed her fans by erasing her social media accounts - turns out, she wanted to start over with a clean slate. Her most recent post is a collection of pictures from Ranthambhore.

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Chhapaak, will next be seen in '83 opposite Ranveer Singh - the couple star as cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. Deepika is also filming an untitled film by Shakun Batra and has been cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.

This year, wedding bells may ring for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - in fact, he said recently in an interview that they would have rung already had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Alia and Ranbir began dating while filming their upcoming trilogy Brahmastra, the first part of which is expected to release some time this year.