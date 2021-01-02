Flipping Through The Pages Of Alia Bhatt's Ranthambore Vacation

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh returned from their Ranthambore (Rajasthan) vacation on Saturday and a few hours after touching down in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt shared glimpses from her trip on social media. The actress, who celebrated New Year with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his family (including mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara), her mother and her sister in Rajasthan, posted a video of herself enjoying a jungle safari in Ranthambore and a picture of the national park. "Happy new journey...safe travels," she captioned her post. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also flew to Ranthambore before the New Year to make some memories with their families but more on that later.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also accompanied by their close friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. All of them were spotted at a Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Before flying to Mumbai, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed with their fans for a group picture.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR lined up.