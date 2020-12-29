Alia Bhatt Flies Out For A Vacation With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor And His Family

Alia photographed with Ranbir's family. (courtesy aliabhatt_fantasy )

Highlights Alia and Ranbir reportedly began dating in 2018

They will co-star in 'Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor started trending instantly after they were photographed at a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The couple were also accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his niece Samara. Alia Bhatt happily posed with Ranbir Kapoor's family at the airport. Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, referred to Alia as his "girlfriend" and revealed that they would have been married if it weren't for the pandemic. "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life," Ranbir said during the interview.

Take a look at the pictures from the airport here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently accompany each other to their family get-togethers. Alia was Ranbir's plus one for the Kapoor Christmas brunch, while the Sanju actor joined the Bhatts for the Christmas festivities recently.

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. The actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will reportedly be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.