Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Together At Airport, Reportedly En Route Goa. See Trending Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday after the duo were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Monday. It has been reported that the couple took off to Goa. Alia Bhatt turned heads at the airport wearing a white crop top with a funky text printed on it - 'Don't Kill My Vibe.' She paired her top with olive green trousers and a matching jacket and a facemask. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a black sleeveless jacket. He completed his airport look with a blue cap, a pair of dark sunglasses and a facemask. While many fans speculate that the duo flew to Goa for a quick getaway, others believe that Alia and Ranbir will be busy shooting their new film Brahmastra in Goa.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. Last year, the duo made appearances at several events together. During the nation-wide lockdown, Alia and Ranbir were living together in Mumbai. After Ranbir Kapoor's father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died in April, the actress accompanied Ranbir at funeral and final rites.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She was recently shooting for the film. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up.