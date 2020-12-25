Christmas 2020: Inside The Kapoors' Family Lunch With Kareena-Saif, Ranbir-Alia And Others

Christmas 2020: A fan club shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aliaabhattfangirl )

Keeping up with their annual Christmas lunch tradition, the Kapoors gathered together at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday to enjoy the Christmas feast. Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer introduced the Christmas Brunch party at the Kapoors' almost three decades ago. After his parents' death, Kunal Kapoor has kept the tradition alive. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child, arrived at the get-together with their son Taimur. While Kareena was dressed in a green kurti, Saif and Taimur were twinning in white outfits. Joining them in the Christmas festivities were Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actress' "Mrs Claus" hat stole the spotlight on the Internet.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were planning to get married this year but postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria, were also photographed arriving at the lunch.

Earlier on Friday, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses of their Christmas party that the Tashan actress hosted at her home. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were twinning in black outfits. See the now-trending pictures here:

Meanwhile, also check a picture from the Kapoors' last year Christmas brunch:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films are Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan has Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush, Tandav and Bunty Aur Babli 2 lined-up.