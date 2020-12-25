Christmas 2020: Pics From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Celebrations With Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan And Others

Christmas 2020: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had a lot of fun with their family and friends on Christmas eve. The actress, on early Friday, shared a picture from their dinner party, in which the couple can be seen posing with Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samaira, Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and a couple of their other friends. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black outfit while Soha Ali Khan picked a red outfit for the get-together. Saif Ali Khan wore a black shirt and Kunal-Ibrahim were twinning in white t-shirts last night. Kareena captioned her post: "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people."

See the picture from Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's celebrations here:

Later on Friday, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu gave us glimpses of their Christmas party. "Merry Christmas from ours to yours!" wrote Soha Ali Khan while Kunal Kemmu captioned his post: "Wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas."

Last year on Christmas, Kareena Kapoor partied with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, had also joined the celebrations. See pictures here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan.