Deepika Padukone, Starting Afresh On Social, Shares Pics From 'Much Needed Break'

Actress Deepika Padukone, a couple of days after deleting all her social media posts, gave her fans glimpses of her Ranthambore vacation, which was a "much needed break" for her. The actress, who celebrated the New Year with husband Ranveer Singh and her family in Rajasthan, posted a combination of photos and videos and wrote: "What my New Year looked like... #ranthambore #rajasthan." The actress, in the comments section of her post, also wrote about how spending "quality time" with her family and friends "keeps her grounded." Her comment read: "An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven't changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it."

"For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. lt's a reminder of where I've come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So, take that much needed break," she added.

Deepika Padukone's post features pictures from the Ranthambore National Park.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on her post.

On New Year, Deepika Padukone left the Internet quite shocked after she deleted all posts from her Instagram and Twitter profiles. However, later, she released an audio book as her first post of the year. In the audio clip, the actress can be heard saying, "Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were holidaying in Ranthambore with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Pictures from their get-togethers trended big time on social media. The stars returned to the bay on Saturday.