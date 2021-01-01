Deepika Padukone Starts Afresh On Social Media After A 'Year Of Uncertainty'

Deepika Padukone deleted all her posts from social media. (courtesy deepikapadukone_heaven)

Deepika Padukone's decision to remove all her social media profiles left her fans baffled on Friday morning. However, the actress was quick to address that in her own way, by sharing her (now first) social media post on January 1. The actress released an audio book, describing it as a "record of my thoughts and feelings." Sharing it across her different social media platforms, she wrote: "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for?" Deepika told her fans about the things that she is grateful for. Deepika's fans were thrilled to the see the actress back on social media and filled up the comments section of her post with lots of love.

In the audio note, Deepika Padukone said, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone, who has often been for the receiving end of both love and hate on social media, has never shied away from posting things online. Be it her Instagram PDA with husband Ranveer Singh or de-stigmatising mental illness through her empowering posts. The actress was last in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor.