Deepika Padukone Jets Off To Alibaug But First, A Date With Ranveer Singh. See Pics

Deepika Padukone at Gateway of India (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Deepika is shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film

She co-stars with Siddhant and Ananya

Deepika was spotted with Ranveer at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama. On Tuesday, she was spotted exiting Mumbai's Taj Hotel and then jetting off to Alibaug in a boat. But before taking off from Mumbai, looks like Deepika spent some quality time with husband Ranveer Singh, who was spotted seeing her off at the Gateway Of India. Ranveer, known for his flamboyant sense of fashion, was dressed in matching separates and white sunglasses. Deepika, known for always being put together, opted for a sporty look in a white crop top and Nike joggers. Photos of Deepika and Ranveer bidding each other goodbye outside the Taj Hotel went crazy viral on Tuesday.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh (courtesy AFP)

Here are photos of Deepika Padukone making her way to the boat.

Deepika Padukone at the Gateway Of India (courtesy AFP)

Meanwhile, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was already on board and was waiting for Deepika to join him. Deepika co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the movie. Directed by Shakun Batra, the new film with Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Deepika Padukone leaving for Alibaug (courtesy AFP)

Last week, Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were spotted at the Gateway Of India, leaving for and arriving from Alibaug.

The paparazzi also spotted Deepika and Siddhant on a boat to Alibaug over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Deepika trended a great deal for this photo shared by Ananya Panday on her Instagram story: "I love you, Deepika Padukone. The only person I hug," she wrote.

Deepika will also be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which has been postponed. Ananya has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter lined-up. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also just been roped in for Yash Raj Films' movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will share screen space with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Sharvari.